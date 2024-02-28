Two Florida Spots Among The 'Prettiest' Beach Towns In The South

If you're looking for warm sunshine, sandy shorelines, and amazing ocean waters, beach towns are your best friend. Travelers can also look forward to stunning scenes straight out of a postcard. Think white sands, iridescent waters, beautiful sunsets, or eye-catching landmarks. Beyond the gorgeous scenery, these tropical getaways offer outdoor adventures, cultural festivals, sporting events, restaurants, shops, and other amenities.

Luckily, Southern Living has the scoop on the "prettiest" beach towns to visit in the South. The roundup includes historic towns, popular destinations, and places known as certain states' best-kept secrets. Two beloved beach towns in Florida were featured on the list, as well!

One of the Sunshine State's oldest cities is once again getting the spotlight. Writers have endless praise for St. Augustine, which dates back to the 17th century. If you're not strolling down the oak-canopied roads or the white-sand beaches, you're entrenching yourself in the city's rich history and culture. Ghost tours, carriage rides, and centuries-old sites are among the fascinating activities.