WATCH: Twenty One Pilots Signal 'New Era' With Epic Single Announcement
By Logan DeLoye
February 28, 2024
Twenty One Pilots opened the page to a new chapter with the teaser for their upcoming single, "Overcompensate," slated for release on Thursday, February 29.
The "Polarize" duo sparked fans' interest on social media after dropping a 20-second clip from the highly-anticipated track, set to hit airwaves tomorrow with an exclusive world premiere on iHeartRadio. "Overcompensate" stands out as the band's first single release since 2021's Scaled and Icy. The short clip features frontman Tyler Joseph putting on a mask as waves and words flash across the screen. Kerrang mentioned that the familiar outfit is a nod to "Blurryface-esque paint on his hands and neck" and "the same red stripes that the band recently updated all their album covers with."
The video concludes with Joseph kicking the air as the YouTube link to the single is revealed.
Fans sounded off in (somewhat inaudible, all caps) support of the new single in the comment section of the post stating, "THIS IS GOING TO BE SUCH A BANGER OOOOOOH," and "IM SO EXCITEDDDDESDGAGAHWHSNAISH."
Twenty One Pilots, compromised of Columbus, Ohio natives Tyler Joseph, and drummer Josh Dun, released their debut, self-titled album in 2009, and rose to fame with 2013's Vessel, and 2015's Blurryface. Featuring unforgettable singles such as "Stressed Out," and "Ride," Blurryface became the band's first chart-topping album, and even won them a GRAMMY award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance the same year that the album was released.
Since 2015, the hitmakers have embarked on a handful of tours, released a few albums including 2018's Trench and 2021's Scaled and Icy, and have started families of their own.
Listen to "Overcompensate," and everything TOP on iHeartradio now!