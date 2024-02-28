WATCH: Twenty One Pilots Signal 'New Era' With Epic Single Announcement

Twenty One Pilots opened the page to a new chapter with the teaser for their upcoming single, "Overcompensate," slated for release on Thursday, February 29.

The "Polarize" duo sparked fans' interest on social media after dropping a 20-second clip from the highly-anticipated track, set to hit airwaves tomorrow with an exclusive world premiere on iHeartRadio. "Overcompensate" stands out as the band's first single release since 2021's Scaled and Icy. The short clip features frontman Tyler Joseph putting on a mask as waves and words flash across the screen. Kerrang mentioned that the familiar outfit is a nod to "Blurryface-esque paint on his hands and neck" and "the same red stripes that the band recently updated all their album covers with."

The video concludes with Joseph kicking the air as the YouTube link to the single is revealed.