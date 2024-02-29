André 3000 released his debut solo LP back in November. He announced the project just a few days before it arrived, and explained why he decided not to rap on the project in an interview for NPR. During his discussion with Rodney Carmichael, the Georgia native also revealed that he played the album for Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean. André recalled the listening session with the former Odd Future artists in his brand new feature.



“I was in Tyler’s living room listening to it, and then Frank [Ocean] just shows up," he explained. "And so we’re all sitting there listening to it. I’m wondering what the young people’s opinions would be. And I’m so happy that what I’m hearing is really good feedback.”



The "Hey Ya" rapper also spoke about the possibility of making a new rap album. During the interview, André was asked if he missed rapping, and of course he does.



“I do,” he said. “I would love to make a rap album. I just think it’d be an awesome challenge to do a fire-ass album at 48 years old. That’s probably one of the hardest things to do! I would love to do that.”



André 3000 is currently bringing his flutes around the country for his "New Blue Sun Live" Tour. The string of shows began at the end of January in Brooklyn, N.Y. and is set to end on March 9 in Los Angeles.