Beloved City Named The 'Most Underrated City' To Visit In Colorado

Big-name cities attract millions of visitors every year, regardless of the seasons. While there is plenty to experience in these metropolitan hubs, they can often overshadow other established cities. An emerging trend is putting the spotlight back on these smaller yet sizeable destinations, which offer beloved restaurants, iconic landmarks, nearby nature getaways, tourist attractions, and much more.

If you're looking to switch up your travel plans, LoveExploring revealed the most underrated city to visit in every state. The roundup includes humble urban centers and well-known destinations that are often overlooked compared to more popular cities.

According to writers, Colorado Springs is Colorado's most underrated city! The state's second-largest city is nestled in the heart of the stunning Pike Peaks region. Travelers can look forward to historic sites, acclaimed restaurants, and nationally renowned nature spots. Writers explained why they chose Colorado Springs:

“The perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado Springs serves as the ultimate base for exploring the diverse nature surrounding it. Within the city there are countless museums, plenty of fab restaurants, and excellent shopping. Don't miss a chance to ride the Broadmoor Pikes Peak cog railway and explore the unique formations of the Garden of the Gods.”