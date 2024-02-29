Georgia Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State
By Sarah Tate
February 29, 2024
Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.
According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of Georgia is The Vortex Bar & Grill in Atlanta. This 21-and-up restaurant and bar touts itself as as serving up the best burgers in the city, with its website noting it h as been called "the Godfather of Atlanta burger joints." You can try the weekly specials for a mouthwatering rotating dish or stick to its everyday menu of signature and award-winning Vortex burgers or even an indulgent "Bypass" burger.
The Vortex Bar & Grill has two locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.
Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:
"The most popular burger joint in Georgia — The Vortex — is in the state's capital of Atlanta. There are two locations — one in Midtown, and the other in Little Five Points. Both locations are restricted to patrons 21 and over. The Vortex originally started as a bar but quickly morphed into a beloved burger joint as well, known for its unique personality and chill environment on top of its delicious burgers. They have basic hamburgers and cheeseburgers with chicken or vegan patties available on request, a wide variety of specialty burgers, and ultra-large 'Coronary Bypass Burgers.'"
See the full list at financebuzz.com to find more of the best burger joints around the country.