Jets Believe Ex-Player Leaked Game Plans Before Trade: Report

The New York Jets appear to believe that former wide receiver Mecole Hardman leaked the team's game plan to an opponents prior to being traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jets cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner had previously wrote, "We ain't gon talk about how our offensive gameplan got leaked vs. the Eagles," in a since-deleted post on his X account. SNY's Connor Hughes later reported that he was "told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players" in a post shared on his X account Wednesday (February 28). "Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs. Ironically, the Eagles victory was arguably the best of the season for the Jets while Zach Wilson enjoyed the best game of his career against the Chiefs."