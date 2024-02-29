Lauren Boebert Breaks Silence On Son's Arrest

Rep. Lauren Boebert said her oldest son "should be held accountable" after he was charged with 22 total crimes this week.

The congresswoman issued a statement to the Denver Post on Wednesday (February 28) after the Rifle Police Department announced his arrest in connection with a string of break-ins and stolen credit cards.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Lauren Boebert said. “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him."

Tyler Boebert, 18, was charged with five felonies, including four counts of criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims and one count of conspiracy to commit charge, as well as more than 15 misdemeanors for four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile with intent to commit a crime, four counts of identity theft, possession with intent to use, two counts for contributing to delinquency of a minor and three petty offenses for theft of less than $300, the Rifle Police Department announced on its Facebook account Tuesday (February 27).