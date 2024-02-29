Lucky Illinois Woman Picks Favorite Color Lottery Ticket, Wins Giant Prize

An extremely fortunate Chicago native recently won a huge lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket that she selected based on her favorite color. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the individual, who chose to remain anonymous, stopped at the "BP gas station at 12700 South Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights" on her birthday in hopes of purchasing a winning lottery ticket to commemorate the special occasion.

What started as a fun birthday adventure soon turned into a $1 million jackpot win!

“When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger. As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn’t believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check - and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles - I didn’t think I would be able to drive home!”

The winner explained to Illinois Lottery that she and her husband work relentlessly to provide for their kids, and that the win will make a huge difference in their lives.

“My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer. This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this.”

The fortunate woman is not the only person that will benefit from the recent lottery win. The BP gas station that sold the ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus just for being the store to sell the ticket! While the winner did not directly mention what she plans to do with the money, it was implied that it will be spent on family.