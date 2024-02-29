'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son's Cause Of Death Officially Determined

Adam Harrison, the son of 'Pawn Stars' star Rick Harrison, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Clark County Office of the Corner/Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ on Thursday (February 29).

Harrison's death was initially suspected to be caused by a drug overdose prior to the official ruling, a representative for his father confirmed to TMZ at the time of its initial report in January.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss." the Harrison family said in a statement to the media outlet.

Adam was reported to be struggling in the days leading up to his death, with roommates telling police that he displayed erratic and strange behavior, which included barricading himself inside a guest house where he was staying at the time. The 39-year-old had reportedly been released from jail following a three-month sentence prior to his death, though TMZ specified that it was unaware of what led to his incarceration.

Adam was one of Harrison's three sons, whom he shared with his first wife, Kim, but left the businessman's World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop after it gained notoriety from the popular History Channel reality series and didn't appear on camera.