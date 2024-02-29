Sandwich Shop Named Colorado's Best Hole-In-The Wall Restaurant

What defines a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? Is it the longtime family-owned restaurant, the strip mall pizzeria cooking satisfying slices of pizza, or the drive-in that serves people around the clock? While people always had a fondness for restaurants that are out of the way of bustling traffic, more travelers are interested in seeing what makes these restaurants local legends.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in every state, from historic establishments to humble diners serving delicious comfort food. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

According to the website, Colorado's top hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Grinder Sandwich Company! Here's why this longtime sandwich shop earned a spot on the list:

"Grinder Sandwich Company specializes in, well, grinders – a type of sub sandwich that originated in New England, thought to have been so named because sailors would often ‘grind’ their teeth on one before heading out to sea. They’re usually served hot and toasty, and customer favorites include the excellent Petey, packed with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, and three melted cheeses. Everything is wonderful though, and comes served on classic, fluffy-yet-crispy hoagie bread."