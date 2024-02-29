Trendy Beach Town Named The 'Most Underrated City' To Visit In Florida

Big-name cities attract millions of visitors every year, regardless of the seasons. While there is plenty to experience in these metropolitan hubs, they can often overshadow other established cities. An emerging trend is putting the spotlight back on these smaller yet sizeable destinations, which offer beloved restaurants, iconic landmarks, nearby nature getaways, tourist attractions, and much more.

If you're looking to switch up your travel plans, LoveExploring revealed the most underrated city to visit in every state. The roundup includes humble urban centers and well-known destinations that are often overlooked compared to more popular cities.

According to writers, New Smyrna Beach is Florida's most underrated city! Seventeen miles of white-sand beaches make this spot a surfer's paradise. Beyond the waves, travelers can look forward to the bustling art scene, historical sites, and other cultural activities. Writers explained why they chose New Smyrna Beach:

"Dominated by palm trees, New Smyrna Beach (or NSB, for short) is where charming Southern lifestyle mixes with cool surfer vibes. Just an hour away from Orlando International Airport, it’s impossible to come to New Smyrna and not see dolphins. Although several species live in the waters around Florida, bottlenose dolphins are the most common. There are several kayaking, paddleboarding, and boat tours that offer a chance to get up close to these beautiful animals."