Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber's Sister, Arrested After Bar Brawl

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and sister to Hailey Bieber, was arrested this week for assault and battery following an incident at a bar in Georgia.

According to TMZ, officers were sent to Club Elan in Savannah on Saturday (February 24) when the owner called 911 to report that a patron, who cops said was Alaia, was attacking staff and refusing to leave. Police reports obtained by the outlet state that two bouncers and a bartender all shared a similar story of the patron going into an employees-only bathroom and becoming combative when told she had to leave and use the public restroom.

The patron reportedly pulled out some of one bouncer's hair and another claimed she kicked him in the groin as they attempted to wrangle her and get control of the situation. A female bartender told officers that she went into the employee bathroom and Alaia said she needed a moment to throw up and change her tampon, but when she reentered after waiting a while, the 31-year-old influencer threw a tampon at her.

Alaia was eventually removed from the building and claimed to officers that she was defending herself and that the incident was "blown out of proportion," per TMZ. She was arrested and booked on simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing.

News of Alaia's arrest comes days after her father sparked concern over his other daughter's marriage to the "Yummy" singer when he shared a vague prayer request for the couple. The Biebers were spotted hours later looking somber while attending church.