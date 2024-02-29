Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted attending a church service together hours after her father, Stephen Baldwin, asked for the public to pray for the couple.

On Wednesday (February 29), Baldwin reposted a video onto his Instagram Stories from All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx that showcased Bieber playing guitar and singing a worship song, per Page Six. A note on the video requested that "when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Marx added in the caption. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."

The vague request sparked concern in many fans, especially after being shared by Baldwin, with fans commenting asking "what happened" and if the couple is OK while others simple said they were praying for the couple. Baldwin reportedly did not add any context to the video when re-sharing the post, which has since disappeared from his Stories.

Hours after the message, however, the Biebers, who are known to be very religious, were seen attending a late-night service at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, though Page Six reports the couple appeared somber. The model wore baggy blue jeans and a yellow argyle sweater with tinted sunglasses, while the "Peaches" singer bundled up in an oversize sweatshirt with the hood up and a black scarf.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been open about how tough the first year of their marriage was. They have also each experience scary medical issues over the past few years. Hailey was briefly hospitalized after having a mini stroke while Justin was forced to cancel his tour after a medical episode left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.