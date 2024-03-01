Arizona Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of Arizona is Rehab Burger Therapy in Scottsdale. This popular restaurant serves up a long list of burger options, like the Mac Gnarly, Hawaiian, PBJ & Bacon, and Philly Cheeseburger, to name a few.

Rehab Burger Therapy is located at 7210 E. 2nd Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Heading to Arizona, their most popular burger joint is Rehab Burger Therapy in Scottsdale, though there are also locations in Downtown Tempe and Phoenix. The burgers come in two sizes — Rehab, a 10-ounce patty, or the 5-ounce Relapse — and the restaurant has a laid-back beach theme and a ton of burger options. The patties are a mixture of sirloin, brisket, and chuck beef, and served on brioche, pretzel, kaiser, or gluten-free buns. There are too many burger options to list, but some of the standouts are the Hangover Burger, Know Poblano Burger, Hatch Chili Cheeseburger, and Backyard BBQ Burger."

See the full list at financebuzz.com to find more of the best burger joints around the country.