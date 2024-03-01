California Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in California.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout California, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in California is The Serving Spoon located in Inglewood.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Breakfast is turned into an artform at this unassuming spot, located in a small Inglewood strip mall. The Serving Spoon has served the neighborhood heaving plates of comfort food for almost four decades and is pretty much always buzzing, especially at weekends. But diners are happy to wait for a taste of sublime diner staples given a Southern twist, from beautifully battered catfish and expertly fried chicken to cinnamon-dusted waffles and old-school French toast. Daily specials, such as beef short rib and turkey wings, are also fantastic."

