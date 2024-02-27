One California Destination Named Among 'Most Beautiful Places' In The World

Endless natural wonders cover the Golden State in its entirety, so much so that it's hard to choose which are most beautiful. From shimmering ocean waters that crash and curl onto sandy beaches, to rivers that flow through stunning mountain ranges lined with tall trees; something about the Golden State sets it apart from any other place on Earth.

Love Exploring did the near-impossible task of compiling a list of world's 101 most beautiful places. Each spot varies in design and nature, but they all one thing in common: beauty.

Per the list, one of the most beautiful destinations on the planet is California's Yosemite Valley. Other standout locations on the list include Castle Combe, Wiltshire, England, UK, Wat Rong Khun, Chiang Rai, Thailand, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, The Dark Hedges, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK, and Manarola, Liguria, Italy to name a few.

Here's what Love Exploring had to say about the most beautiful destination in California:

"Famed for its awe-inspiring vistas, cliffs and lush forests, Yosemite National Park is full of big-hitter attractions, but there's nothing quite like Yosemite Valley. Seen here from the Tunnel View viewpoint, you can really appreciate the jaw-dropping landscape in all its splendour."

For a continued list of the most beautiful destinations across the globe visit loveexploring.com.