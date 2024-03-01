Paramore surprised fans on Friday (March 1) by releasing a video for "Thick Skull"—the final track off their 2023 album This Is Why. The visuals pick up where the video for the album's title track left off, with Hayley Williams being transported somewhere in the back of a van, and things do not end well.

Williams also shared a lengthy statement, reflecting on her time in Paramore and getting real about their future. At the beginning of the year, the band worried fans when they wiped their socials; however, have since assured they're still going strong. Case in point: they're acting as 2024's Record Store Day ambassadors next month. Watch Paramore's "Thick Skull" video and read Williams' full statement below.