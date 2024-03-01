Missouri Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of Missouri is Hi-Pointe Drive-In in St. Louis. This popular restaurant serves up tasty burgers that can be dressed up exactly how you want, from the number of patties and type of meat (or non-meat for a vegetarian option) to what toppings you like.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In has several locations around Missouri. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Hi-Pointe Drive-In opened in St. Louis, Missouri, in the 1980s, and has expanded to a total of five Missouri locations and an Illinois location since then. They have four basic burger options — a single burger, a double burger, a turkey burger, or an Impossible patty. Most of their ingredients, including bread and beef, are all locally sourced. You can add cheese and other toppings as desired, or order any number of the Chef Creations, including their Taco Burger."

See the full list at financebuzz.com to find more of the best burger joints around the country.