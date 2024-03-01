North Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 1, 2024

Photo: Ivan_Neru/iStock/Getty Images

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of North Carolina is Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill. This popular restaurant serves up quite a few burger options, like the Classic, Mookie (with blue cheese and bacon-onion jam), and the Kenny J (with grilled onions, bacon and spicy pimento cheese).

Al's Burger Shack has two locations around Chapel Hill. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Al's Burger Shack is not only highly acclaimed and rewarded, but it's a local favorite. Located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, near the University of North Carolina campus, it ranked as TripAdvisor's best burger joint in the entire country in 2018. All ingredients are local and fresh, and the burgers are cooked to order. Their menu includes classics and unique variants, like their Bobo Chili Cheeseburger. They also have turkey burgers, black bean burgers, and Impossible patties."

See the full list at financebuzz.com to find more of the best burger joints around the country.

