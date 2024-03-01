South Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of South Carolina is Sesame Burgers and Beer in Charleston. This popular restaurant serves up a long list of signature burger options, like the Down South, Hangover, Memphis, Mushroom Swiss and Napa Valley, to name a few.

Sesame Burgers and Beer is located at 4726 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Based in Charleston, Sesame Burgers and [Beer] is one of South Carolina's most well-known burger joints. It has a wide variety of burgers on the menu, and for each option, you can choose your pick of a beef, elk, chicken, turkey, or black bean patty. There's also a location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and ingredients are sourced locally and sustainably."

