Steelers Legend Andy Russell Dead At 82

By Jason Hall

March 1, 2024

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Andy Russell, who played linebacker on the legendary 'Steel Curtain' defense in two Super Bowl victories, died Thursday (February 29) night at the age of 82, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Action News 4 in Pittsburgh.

Russell's cause of death was not mentioned in the report. The Detroit native spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers, initially being selected by the franchise at No. 220 overall in the 16th round of the 1963 NFL Draft, but temporarily left the team for the U.S. Army to fulfill an ROTC commitment he made during his collegiate career at Missouri after his rookie season.

Russell returned to the Steelers in 1966 and spent 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, which included winning Super Bowls IX and X. Russell was a first-team All-Pro in 1975, a second-team All-pro in 1968, 1970 and 1972 and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1968, 1970-75), as well as being selected to the Steelers All-Time Team, Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame.

The Missouri football program shared a post honoring Russell on its X account following news of his death.

"The @MizzouFootball brotherhood lost a great one with the passing of 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒍. From St. Louis to Columbia to the Pittsburgh Steelers few have played the game like Andy Russell. #MIZ," the team wrote.

