Steelers Legend Andy Russell Dead At 82

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Andy Russell, who played linebacker on the legendary 'Steel Curtain' defense in two Super Bowl victories, died Thursday (February 29) night at the age of 82, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Action News 4 in Pittsburgh.

Russell's cause of death was not mentioned in the report. The Detroit native spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers, initially being selected by the franchise at No. 220 overall in the 16th round of the 1963 NFL Draft, but temporarily left the team for the U.S. Army to fulfill an ROTC commitment he made during his collegiate career at Missouri after his rookie season.