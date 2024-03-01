Tori Spelling Dragged For 'Cringey' Behavior At Kids' Basketball Game

Tori Spelling is facing criticism online after sharing a video of her dancing at her child's basketball game, with some people dragging her for her behavior and calling her "cringey."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to her Instagram on Thursday (February 29) to share a video of her wearing a cropped white T-shirt and camouflage cargo pants dancing and swaying her hips on the side of the basketball court as kids could be seen running around the gym. She captioned the video, "backing into the end of the week like..."

However, it seems the clip did not go over as well as Spelling thought it would given the influx of comments asking why she decided to dance like that at a kids game and calling it "cringe," "nonsense" and "looking for attention." Another commenter said, "Could you please act like a mother and not embarrass your children," per the Daily Mail.

Other commenters disagreed and said she was simply having fun and dancing, with one user writing, "dance like nobody's watching and enjoy life," while another said they were "lovin' the vibe girl."