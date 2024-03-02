Donald Trump Sweeps Michigan Delegates, Easily Wins Idaho Caucuses

Donald Trump continues to rack up victories, sweeping the delegates at the Michigan state convention and winning the Idaho caucuses on Saturday (March 2). Earlier in the day, Trump also won the Missouri caucuses.

Trump now has a commanding lead over Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary with 247 delegates compared to her 24.

To win the nomination, a candidate needs 1,215 total delegates.

There are two more contests before Super Tuesday when 854 delegates will be up for grabs. On Sunday, Haley has her best chance of winning in the Washington, D.C. primary, while voters will caucus in North Dakota on Monday. Washington, D.C., will award 19 delegates, while 29 delegates will be up for grabs in North Dakota.

Even if Trump wins all the delegates in both contests, he will not be able to earn enough delegates on Super Tuesday to win the nomination.

Despite losing every election so far to Trump, including her home state of South Carolina, Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.