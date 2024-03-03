Caitlin Clark Becomes New NCAA Division I All-Time Scoring Leader

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark announced in a statement shared on her Instagram account Thursday (February 29). ""It is impossible for me to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids.

"Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

Clark entered Sunday's game averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds for the 2023-24 season, as well as 28.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds for her collegiate career. Maravich, who was elected to both the college and NBA Basketball Halls of Fame, averaged 44.2 points, 5.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game during his collegiate career at LSU from 1967-70.