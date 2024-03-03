Caitlin Clark Becomes New NCAA Division I All-Time Scoring Leader
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2024
Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark broke the late 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's 54-year record to become the new NCAA Division I basketball all-time scoring leader during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State on Sunday (March 3).
Clark, 22, who entered the game 17 points shy of Maravich's 3,617 career total, broke the record by making her second of two free throws after a technical foul was called against Ohio State. The Iowa senior set the new all-time scoring record four days after she surpassed Lynette Woodard to become the all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball during a 33-point performance against Minnesota on Wednesday (February 28).
Clark's record also came three days after she announced her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, having earned an additional year of eligibility for competing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark announced in a statement shared on her Instagram account Thursday (February 29). ""It is impossible for me to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids.
"Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."
Clark entered Sunday's game averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds for the 2023-24 season, as well as 28.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds for her collegiate career. Maravich, who was elected to both the college and NBA Basketball Halls of Fame, averaged 44.2 points, 5.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game during his collegiate career at LSU from 1967-70.