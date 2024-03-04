Broncos Officially Make Decision On Russell Wilson's Future
By Jason Hall
March 4, 2024
The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of the beginning of the 2024 NFL calendar year next week, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton announced in a joint statement shared by the team.
"We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year," the statement reads. "On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.
"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."
We've notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13.
A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew
Wilson, 35, released a statement in which he thanked 'Broncos Country' following news of his release.
Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 - #3
"Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community," Wilson said. "This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime."
"Tough times don't last, but tough people do," Wilson added. "God's got me. I am excited for what's next."
Wilson was benched by the Broncos ahead of the final two games of the 2023 season, the team's first under Payton, which signaled the end of his tenure with the franchise after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion quarterback signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver.
Wilson was owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 35-year-old threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts, leading the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts in 2023.