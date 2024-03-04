Broncos Officially Make Decision On Russell Wilson's Future

The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of the beginning of the 2024 NFL calendar year next week, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton announced in a joint statement shared by the team.

"We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year," the statement reads. "On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."