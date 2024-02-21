NFL Legend Reveals Russell Wilson's Next Team
By Jason Hall
February 21, 2024
NFL legend Chad Johnson claims that "a little birdie told" him that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
“A little birdie told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over there to the Steelers," Johnson told co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on their 'Nightcap' podcast.
Sharpe acknowledged that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who many expected to be traded ahead of his team using the No. 1 overall pick on another quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, was the betting favorite to join the Steelers, according to DraftKings.
"No, he's going to Atlanta," Johnson said of Fields, a Georgia native. "I've got the script."
Chad Johnson says #Broncos QB Russell Wilson will join the #Steelers this season.— The Standard (@TheStandard412) February 20, 2024
“A little birdie told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over to the Steelers.”
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#NFL pic.twitter.com/imeULie9qE
Wilson was benched by the Broncos ahead of the final two games of the 2023 season, which signaled the end of his tenure with the franchise after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension months after being acquired by Denver.
Wilson is owed $37 million in 2025 that vests in March 2024, the beginning of the official NFL calendar year, which would be complicated if he suffered a serious injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Steelers are expected to explore options at quarterback after starting three in 2023, with second-year former first-round pick Kenny Pickett battling injuries and veteran Mitchell Trubisky being released earlier this month.
Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 297 of 447 passing, while also recording 341 yards and three touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts, leading the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts in 2023.