NFL Legend Reveals Russell Wilson's Next Team

NFL legend Chad Johnson claims that "a little birdie told" him that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

“A little birdie told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over there to the Steelers," Johnson told co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on their 'Nightcap' podcast.

Sharpe acknowledged that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who many expected to be traded ahead of his team using the No. 1 overall pick on another quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, was the betting favorite to join the Steelers, according to DraftKings.

"No, he's going to Atlanta," Johnson said of Fields, a Georgia native. "I've got the script."