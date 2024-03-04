Charlamagne Tha God Issues Apology To Reesa Teesa For 'Big Back' Comments

"All jokes aside," Charlamagne began, "I tell y'all all the time the easiest way to keep your own peace is to not disturb the peace of others. I disturbed that woman's peace and that wasn't my intention so I apologize if my words made her feel that way."



Charlamagne continued by offering up two points he wanted to make before they moved on. First of all, he clarified that he never said anything specifically about her size. He said he didn't even know what she looked like at the time, and even specified that regardless of what a person looks like there's always someone out there for them. Charlamagne also declared that if people do not want to hear other opinions about the things they share publicly on the Internet, then they should keep it off social media.



"I personally feel like we have to stop bringing this stuff to social media if you don't want people to have an opinion on it," he said. "Some of this stuff should just be reserved to our therapists if we can't handle people having an opinion about whatever we are venting about. Keep it off social media."



Listen to the entire episode below.

