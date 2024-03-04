Justin Bieber has hit his 30s and his mom is celebrating the milestone in the sweetest way!

Pattie Mallette paid tribute to her superstar son turning the big 3-0 on March 1 by sharing some adorable throwback photos on Instagram of Bieber when he was a child. The sweet tribute includes photos of the "Peaches" singer when he was a baby, looking festive in a green overall ensemble, as well as a school picture of a young Bieber making a funny face and a pic of him a bit older rocking a backwards baseball cap and smiling at the camera.

"30 YEARS! Just like that. Happy birthday Justin," she captioned the photo set, revealing that she's been feeling emotional leading up to the big day. "I'm not going to lie I've had a few good cries this week looking back through photos reminiscing. Time goes by so fast."

In addition to the snaps of baby Bieber, Mallette also shared a photo from his 30th birthday celebration, per People, with a grinning Bieber looking at a cake presented in front of him at a party loaded up with black-and-white and meringue cookies and topped with lit candles.

"It's been amazing to see you become the man you are today," she wrote. "I'm so honored to be your mom. I love you more than you know. I can't wait to see the great things God has planned for you ahead. You ain't seen nothing yet!"

Check out the sweet post below.