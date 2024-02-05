Justin Bieber Plays First Show In Over A Year At Toronto Club

Justin Bieber played his first live show in over a year! Heading into the weekend, the pop singer surprised fans with stripped-down set at Drake's Toronto nightclub called History. According to Billboard, the set was small but included hits like "Baby," "Peaches," "Eenie Meenie," and "Hold On." He also sang a remix of Grammy winner SZA's "Snooze." Bieber held up a peace sign and told the crowd "love you guys so much," before exiting the stage.

The surprise performance came days after Bieber excited fans with an Instagram post showing him rehearsing. Last week, the artist took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing him passionately singing alongside a band. In the photos, captured by photographer Rory Kramer, Bieber is wearing a white tank top and tie-dyed joggers as he croons into the mic.

It also marked the first time Bieber has hit the stage since he took a break to focus on his health. In 2022, he revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disorder that left the right side of his paralyzed. The diagnosis prompted him to cancel performances as he took time to rest and recover. He later canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health struggles. Since then, Bieber has laid low in terms of his music career. However, it's been reported that he continued working on his seventh studio album throughout his break.

Check out some fan-captured videos of Bieber's recent return to the stage below.