Justin Timberlake Confirms *NSYNC Will Be On His New Album

After teasing a new collaboration with his fellow *NSYNC bandmates last week, Justin Timberlake has confirmed that the boyband will appear on his upcoming album.

Timberlake is gearing up to release his newest album Everything I Thought It Was this month, and he finally gave fans a look of what to expect from the 18-track album, including a song called "Paradise" that will see him reunite with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick for another *NSYNC collab. The news comes days after the "Selfish" singer hinted that the group would reunite for another song after releasing their first track in over 20 years for the film Trolls Band Together.

Everything I Thought It Was also includes collaborations with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML on the track "Liar" and one with rapper/singer Tobe Nwigwe on "Sanctified," per Variety.

After revealing the full tracklist, he also shared a snippet of track four titled "Play" to his Instagram, which one commenter said had "instant FutureSex/Love Sounds vibes," referring to Timberlake's 2006 album. Another expressed high hopes for the full record after getting a peek of what's to come, writing, "So you are telling us it's a no skip album basically?"