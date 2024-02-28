Justin Timberlake Teases New *NSYNC Collab On Upcoming Album

After years of begging for an *NSYNC reunion, fans got their wish when the group came back together last year for a song for the film Trolls Band Together. Now, one member of the band is teasing yet another collaboration.

Justin Timberlake sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday (February 28) when he hinted at a possible new collab with his bandmates on his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which comes out next month.

When a fan left a comment on the "Selfish" singer's TikTok telling him to "blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise," he had a cheeky response. Rather than verbally confirming or denying the rumor, he slid his sunglasses down his face, stared directly into the zoomed-in camera and slowly blinked twice before breaking out into a knowing grin, seemingly letting fans know that they can expect to see the group reunite once again.