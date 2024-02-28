Justin Timberlake Teases New *NSYNC Collab On Upcoming Album
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2024
After years of begging for an *NSYNC reunion, fans got their wish when the group came back together last year for a song for the film Trolls Band Together. Now, one member of the band is teasing yet another collaboration.
Justin Timberlake sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday (February 28) when he hinted at a possible new collab with his bandmates on his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, which comes out next month.
When a fan left a comment on the "Selfish" singer's TikTok telling him to "blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise," he had a cheeky response. Rather than verbally confirming or denying the rumor, he slid his sunglasses down his face, stared directly into the zoomed-in camera and slowly blinked twice before breaking out into a knowing grin, seemingly letting fans know that they can expect to see the group reunite once again.
@justintimberlake
Replying to @Briana Resendez♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake
Fellow *NSYNC members Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick jumped into the comments to fan the flames, with Bass asking Timberlake if he "got something in your eye" while Kirkpatrick simply added a pair of side eye emojis. Of course, fans couldn't contain their excitement, with many asking if the band will also go on tour together while one commenter thanked him for "getting the boys back together."
Since the boyband reunited for "Better Place" last year, their first song in over 20 years, they have teased releasing more music. In December, Bass said the they were "talking about it" and that he "[hoped] to have some good news."
Everything I Thought It Was drops March 15.