According to TMZ, the brawl happened between three men dressed in black and another person who was rocking an all-pink ensemble. Two men began exchanging blows while Minaj's "Ganja Burn" played from the speakers. While the pink Barbz got hit a couple of times, the fight eventually became a two on one melee in the middle of the audience. Security guards were able to break up the fight and escort everyone involved out of the arena. Minaj didn't exactly address the problematic fans directly. Instead, she sent love out to all her fans on X formerly known as Twitter.



"Dear Barbz, I love you. I really do. Always have. Always will. -HB," Minaj wrote.