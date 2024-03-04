Nicki Minaj Responds After Fight Breaks Out On First Night Of World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
March 4, 2024
Nicki Minaj's world tour kicked off with a bang, but not the type she or her fans were expecting.
On Friday, March 1, the "FTCU" rapper hit the stage at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif. for the first night of the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." She opened the show with "I'm The Best," which is the intro to her debut album Pink Friday, and continued with songs from her latest LP Pink Friday 2 including "Beep Beep" and "Barbie Dangerous." Unfortunately, some of the Barbz in the crowd got a little too rowdy and started a fight in the crowd.
Fight inside gag city happened. Y'all #GagCityWORLDTour pic.twitter.com/sHbP27rvwe— TalentdChaos (@SweetHeartx559) March 2, 2024
According to TMZ, the brawl happened between three men dressed in black and another person who was rocking an all-pink ensemble. Two men began exchanging blows while Minaj's "Ganja Burn" played from the speakers. While the pink Barbz got hit a couple of times, the fight eventually became a two on one melee in the middle of the audience. Security guards were able to break up the fight and escort everyone involved out of the arena. Minaj didn't exactly address the problematic fans directly. Instead, she sent love out to all her fans on X formerly known as Twitter.
"Dear Barbz, I love you. I really do. Always have. Always will. -HB," Minaj wrote.
Dear Barbz,— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 3, 2024
I love you.
I really do.
Always have.
Always will.
-HB
Minaj's tour with special guest Monica continued on Sunday night in Denver at the Ball Arena and will pick up in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The Head Barb plans to hit other major cities like Seattle, Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Dreamville Festival in North Carolina and more until May. Her tour will continue overseas until it wraps up in June. Check out photos and videos from her last two shows below.
March 2, 2024
The crowd at Nicki Minaj’s sold-out show at Oakland, California. pic.twitter.com/i4PLdiwcWF— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 2, 2024
Mother pressing play for us in GAG CITY tonight!!! #oakland #GagCityOakland #GagCityWORLDTour #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/AskYwtjwMv— itscrissg (@itscrissg) March 2, 2024
Nicki Minaj performing "Monster" at the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Oakland tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DBoUC1vdYF— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) March 2, 2024
Nicki killed it in Oakland so glad I got to experience this live 💞🥹 @NICKIMINAJ #NickiMinaj #GagCityOakland #PinkFriday2 #Pinkfriday2GAGCITYTour pic.twitter.com/GBOOgHnErI— Jai (@JaidenO_03) March 2, 2024
Nicki Minaj Gag City Tour— CERTIFIED WARRIOR BOY (@sumiiitup) March 2, 2024
Show #1 in Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Amazing show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pj9L31EfLy
.@NICKIMINAJ for her "Pink Birthday" performance at her SOLD OUT #PinkFriday2 Tour in Denver! pic.twitter.com/QdH9JkutqG— OnikaStatistics (@OnikaStatistics) March 4, 2024
Nicki Minaj performing “Everybody” for her #PinkFriday2 show in Denver last night 💕— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/cgNTD23sRK