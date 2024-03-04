No-Frills Restaurant Serves The Best Burgers In Washington

Nothing hits the spot like a juicy burger. An American staple for generations, many eaters enjoy digging their teeth into the flavor-packed sandwich. Throw in a side of fries and a drink to wash down the food, and you're looking at a classic meal. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries that serve this classic handheld, from historic establishments and cozy diners to acclaimed restaurants.

24/7 Wall St. recently revealed the best place to grab a burger in every state. Writers combed through nationally renowned websites like Food & Wine, Eater, and Yelp, as well as local sources to compile their list.

Fat Smitty’s serves Washington State's best burgers, according to the website! Many customers fell in love with this roadside restaurant's stacked burgers and the quirky display inside the building. Here's why writers selected this beloved spot:

"Fat Smitty’s, on Discovery Bay, specializes in burgers and BBQ pork sandwiches. They pile the burgers high and occasionally throw in some extra patties and buns for good measure. The place is cash—only, and dollar bills cover the walls and ceiling. Besides burgers, they also have a variety of seafood, hot dogs, and sandwiches."