Recalled Chocolate Sold In Florida Pose 'Life-Threatening' Risk

A Pennsylvania-based company is recalling their branded chocolate bars that pose a "life-threatening" risk to certain consumers. Electric City Sweets is voluntarily recalling 1,644 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars over undeclared milk, according to a company announcement shared by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday (February 29).

Officials said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at risk of "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction if they consume this candy.

The recall applies to 1.75-ounce candy bars with Lot 0101461635 (Best By Date of May 16, 2025) and Lot 0101542739 (Best By Date of May 29, 2025). No other lots or Electric City Sweets products are affected, the statement reads.

The affected chocolate was distributed via online ordering on Electric City Sweet's website and wholesale accounts, which services Scranton, Pennsylvania, Milford, Pennsylvania, Delray Beach, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Marina Del Ray, California, and the state of North Carolina.

The candy company initiated the recall after a customer reported the issue to a retailer. The packaging acknowledged allergens but didn't list milk as an ingredient, according to officials.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday.

For more information about the recall, consumers can contact Electric City Sweets via their website or at 1-570-430-8999 Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.