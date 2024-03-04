Russell Simmons Reunites With Usher During Singer's Trip To Bali

"When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed," Simmons wrote. "i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves ...People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out ... i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!"



Usher also posted photos and videos from his time in Bali to his Instagram Story, but nothing with Simmons made it to his timeline. Their surprise reunion comes a few weeks after Usher performed at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. It also happened a few weeks after Simmons was accused of sexual assault by a former Def Jam employee.



According to People, a woman known as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Simmons and alleged sexual battery/assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. She claimed he raped her in the 1990s while she worked with him at Def Jam. She's one of numerous women who've come forward with allegations since 2017. He resigned from Def Jam soon once the allegations were made, and moved to Bali soon afterward.

