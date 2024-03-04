Russell Simmons Reunites With Usher During Singer's Trip To Bali
By Tony M. Centeno
March 4, 2024
Usher is currently traveling the world with his new bride, but fans weren't expecting him to connect with Russell Simmons during their travels.
On Sunday, March 3, Russell Simmons posted a touching message about the Coming Home singer after they reunited for a yoga session at the Ubud Yoga Centre in Bali, Indonesia. The Def Jam Records co-founder included a video that comprised of photos and videos from their recent union. In the video, you can see Usher being welcomed by a massive sign made of flowers as well as images of him and Uncle Russ doing some yoga together. In his lengthy caption, Simmons praised his friend Usher's "generosity."
"When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed," Simmons wrote. "i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves ...People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out ... i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!"
Usher also posted photos and videos from his time in Bali to his Instagram Story, but nothing with Simmons made it to his timeline. Their surprise reunion comes a few weeks after Usher performed at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. It also happened a few weeks after Simmons was accused of sexual assault by a former Def Jam employee.
According to People, a woman known as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Simmons and alleged sexual battery/assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. She claimed he raped her in the 1990s while she worked with him at Def Jam. She's one of numerous women who've come forward with allegations since 2017. He resigned from Def Jam soon once the allegations were made, and moved to Bali soon afterward.