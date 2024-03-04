Sublime With Rome Aren't Done Yet: See Their Farewell Tour Dates

At the end of last year, Rome Ramirez announced his imminent departure from Sublime With Rome, but before the band calls it quits they're releasing a final album and heading out on a farewell tour.

“I’m beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour! As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night ﬁlled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals," Ramirez said in a statement. "This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we’ve had together with our fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let’s make this farewell tour one for the books!”

The self-titled final album is set to come out later this year, and new single "Love Is Dangerous" comes out April 5.

Original Sublime member Eric Wilson will not be part of the tour—at the end of February the bassist announced he was no longer part of Sublime With Rome. He and original drummer Bud Gaugh recently reunited with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob and are playing a handful of festivals this summer.

See Sublime With Rome's farewell tour dates below.

Sublime With Rome Farewell Tour Dates

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery

9/1/24 - Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light