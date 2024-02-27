Sublime Fuels Reunion Excitement By Announcing Another Festival Appearance

Last month, Sublime's founding members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) officially announced they were reuniting with Bradley Nowell's son Jakob taking over frontman duties for his late father. The news came after the trio was revealed as part of the 2024 Coachella lineup.

“This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It's an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime," Nowell said in a statement. "I’ve been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud. On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I’m excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter. It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn’t be more happy.”

“I knew I would be playing music with Eric again at some point, that was never a doubt. But to be playing music with Eric and Jakob, it’s very reminiscent of those early days in Brad’s dad’s garage in a surrealistic kinda way," Gaugh said. "With Jake’s raw talent and the solid rhythm foundation Eric and I provide, this train is bound for glory!”

In the month that's followed, it's been clear that Coachella isn't the only festival Sublime is playing. They've since been announced as part of the inaugural No Values lineup, and most recently Oceans Calling. The three-day festival is set to go down September 27-29 in Ocean City, Maryland and will be headlined by blink-182, the Killers, and Dave Matthews Band. See the full lineup below.