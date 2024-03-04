Teens Break Into LA Clippers' $2 Billion New Arena, Post Havoc On TikTok

The TikTok post even included the caption, "Breaking into Clippers stadium," and included several NBA-related hashtags such as "Clippers," "Lakers" and "LeBron James." Inglewood Mayor James E. Butts confirmed that the two teens and their parents were identified following the incident.

“It will be very clear to these young men — and to people who are TikTok followers — that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don’t play around with these things,” Butts said via ABC 7.

“When you have construction sites, they’re nuisances and they attract kids and they attract people who wants to steal tools,” Butts added. “The fact of the matter is, that’s what happens when you build a major project.”

Butts confirmed that security at the soon-to-be opened arena would be "bumped" up following the incident.

“What’s going to happen is they’re going to increase the off-construction hour times security,” Butts said via FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Last week, the Clippers officially announced a new logo, uniforms and court design to coincide with their move to a new arena during the 2024-25 NBA season.