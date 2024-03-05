Beloved Drive-In Crowned Florida's 'Most Historic' Fast Food Joint

Fast food has been a permanent fixture of American culture for over a century. While many popular brands are credited for the industry's meteoric rise, local eateries also contributed to the boom thanks to their stacked burgers, creamy milkshakes, tasty fried, and other classic creations. Some of them are going strong to this very day thanks to their loyal fanbases.

If you're looking to dine at these older spots, LoveFood updated its list of every state's most historic fast food joints. Writers included highly-rated restaurants based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Jerry's Drive-In was crowned Florida's most historic fast food restaurant! This establishment had an early footprint in the fast food industry before many brands became multi-billion juggernauts. Here's why this longtime joint is getting the spotlight:

"Florida was the home of the first (now shuttered) Burger King location in the 1950s. Back in 1939, though, Jerry Glass opened a small diner called Jerry's Barbecue that would later become Jerry's Drive In. It's changed owners a few times since but is still a cash-only joint with cozy booths, memorabilia-packed walls, and a menu serving up delicious burgers, hot dogs, and fried fish sandwiches."