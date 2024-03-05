Jay Weinberg Joins New Band After Getting Fired From Slipknot

Jay Weinberg was as "blindsided" as fans were when Slipknot fired him in November, but the drummer didn't let the setback consume him and now he's playing with another iconic band. On Tuesday (March 5), Weinberg announced he's officially a member of Suicidal Tendencies and will be playing shows with the thrash legends next week.

He shared the news on Instagram with a fitting Suicidal Tendencies song as the caption: "YOU CAN'T BRING ME DOWN"

“When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," Weinberg wrote in a statement. "Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!”

Weinberg will make his Suicidal Tendencies debut with two Japanese shows: March 14 in Osaka and March 16 in Chiba. The band is also slated to play the inaugural No Values festival in Pomona, California this June.

See his post below.