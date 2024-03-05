Taylor Swift Fans Worried After She Appears Sick At 'Eras Tour' Show

Taylor Swift has some fans concerned she's "fighting for her life" after they believed she appeared sick during a recent performance.

Swift has been in Singapore for a string of shows on her Eras Tour, singing to crowds of thousands each night, but her show on Monday (March 4) has left some Swifties worried she needs to take break, per Page Six. The spark of concern was ignited during a performance of "Delicate," where she could be seen coughing and clearing her throat between verses, even while still grinning at the crowd and continuing the performance.

Even more Swifties began to worry when a video of the performance was shared to TikTok, with fans flooding the comments with well wishes like "hope she's okay" and noting that she's "fighting for her life" and that "you can hear a rasphy [sic] tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements [...] the show much go on... a queen."

However, others noted that the change in weather is a likely cause for the cough. "I'm betting it has more to do with all the drastic weather changes in different regions," one user wrote, while another commented, "Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness" and noted that "she'll be better after a few weeks off."

During one of her recent shows, Swift even joked with the crowd about how the humidity was affecting her normally smooth hair and "[returning] it to its factory settings," per People.

The "Anti-Hero" singer has a few shows left in Singapore before she'll have a brief break, returning to the road in May to continue her massively-successful tour in France.