New Report Reveals Taylor Swift's Relation To Famous American Poet

Taylor Swift is distantly-related to one of the most famous female poets in American history. According to a recent report from Ancestry.com, the "Karma" songstress is a cousin of late, great poet Emily Dickinson. The genealogy company told TODAY that the two famous wordsmiths are sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut). Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Responsible for "Fame is a fickle food," "All overgrown by cunning moss," and "After great pain a formal feeling comes," Dickinson's works continue to thrive today despite little accreditation until after her death in 1886 (per Poetry Foundation).

In 2022, Swift actually referenced the poet while accepting the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association.

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre." TODAY mentioned that Swift released 2020's Evermore on the poet's birthday, and that the title could be a nod to Dickinson's "One Sister Have I in Our House,” where the word "forevermore" is used.

And the coincidences do not stop there.

Right before Evermore's release, Swift revealed details about her Folklore album cover to Entertainment Weekly, stating that the artwork was inspired by a vision of a "girl sleepwalking through the forest in a nightgown in 1830," the same year that Dickinson was born.

The interesting family tree discovery could not come at a more fitting time as the "Bejeweled" standout is gearing up to release her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, slated for release on April 19th!