Illinois Restaurant Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In The Entire State

Few meals are more comforting than well... meals compiled of stereotypical comfort foods! The term "comfort food" covers a wide variety of cuisine from macaroni and cheese, to pizza, to fried chicken, and more. This list can vary depending on where you live in America. For example, cornbread and fried chicken might be a popular comfort food among people who live in the South, while Northerners appreciate a good clam chowder or a side of baked beans. Comfort food can also vary depending on preference. You don't need to live in a certain area to appreciate the solace that a good cup of chili or plate of meatloaf and mashed potatoes brings.

While multiple restaurants are known for whipping up delicious comfort foods, there is one Illinois staple that serves this cuisine best!

According to a list put together by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in the entire state is Old Route 66 Family Restaurant located in Dwight.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say about the best "comfort food" restaurant in Illinois:

"Follow the Mother Road to Great Food!" proclaims this cheerful restaurant in tiny Dwight, southwest of Chicago. Some of the recipes have been passed down over three generations, and you'll find favorites like steak and eggs, burgers, and liver and onions. If you're into Route 66 history, don't miss the restored Texaco station across the street."

