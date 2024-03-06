Juvenile Reacts To Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Sampling His Classic Song

"I'm kind of flattered that the guy chose me to sample my music so it's how you look at it," he added.



Juvenile is more than aware of Ye's controversial views, but he didn't consider any of that before he gave his seal of approval. He said he tends to treat all artists with the same respect no matter who they are. Juvie cited the time when Drake sampled his music as an example.



The 400 Degreez rapper approved the sample but other artists haven't been so kind to Ye. In the months leading up to the album's release, Ye received backlash from veteran hitmakers like Ozzy Osbourne, Backstreet Boys and the estate of Donna Summer. They all accused the rapper formerly known as Kanye West of sampling their music without permission. Osbourne issued a statement about the situation on his social media accounts while Sumer's estate took things further by filing a lawsuit against Ye and Ty.



Watch the entire interview with Juvenile below.

