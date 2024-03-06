Popular Florida City Crowned The Top Travel Destination In The U.S.

The United States seems to have an endless amount of travel options for anybody seeking a much-needed vacation. Travelers can take a road trip along the West Coast, retreat to the outdoors for a natural excursion, or spend several days in a charming small town. When it comes to popularity, metropolitan cities and popular urban centers tend to dominate the conversation, and for good reason. These massive locations are home to America's most iconic landmarks, stretches of shops, acclaimed restaurants, and other unforgettable draws.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) released a list of the country's Top 50 most-visited cities. Many of the entries are either renowned cities or urban hubs getting more and more popular. The organization compiled the rankings based on "online sales information including air, car, cruise, hotel and tour sales departing in 2021."

Orlando ranked as the number-one travel destination in the entire country! Here's why this top-tier city earned the crown, according to the AAA:

"Home to world-famous theme parks that attract millions of visitors a year, like Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld, it comes as no surprise that Orlando is the number one top travel destination in the U.S. Located in Central Florida, Orlando has everything from exciting theme parks to endless shopping and dining, plus the warm Florida sunshine, making it the perfect spot for an unforgettable family vacation. If you’ve had your share of thrills, Orlando is also within driving distance to fun day trips from Orlando like the beach, Kennedy Space Center or natural springs and attractions."