Popular Washington City Among The Top Travel Destinations In The U.S.

The United States seems to have an endless amount of travel options for anybody seeking a much-needed vacation. Travelers can take a road trip along the West Coast, retreat to the outdoors for a natural excursion, or spend several days in a charming small town. When it comes to popularity, metropolitan cities and popular urban centers tend to dominate the conversation, and for good reason. These massive locations are home to America's most iconic landmarks, stretches of shops, acclaimed restaurants, and other unforgettable draws.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) released a list of the country's Top 50 most-visited cities. Many of the entries are either renowned cities or urban hubs getting more and more popular. The organization compiled the rankings based on "online sales information including air, car, cruise, hotel and tour sales departing in 2021."

Seattle ranked among the Top 15 travel destinations in the entire country! Here's why this top-tier city earned a spot on the list, according to the AAA:

"Number 13 for top travel destinations in the U.S. takes us to the Pacific Northwest city of Seattle, Washington. The city is surrounded by the sea and snow-capped mountains, has a very active and outdoor-oriented population, is pet-friendly and has an abundance of things to see and do. The iconic Space Needle, the bustling Pike Place Market and the waterfront are some of the city's top attractions. Beautiful beaches, the Hoh Rain Forest and mountain scenery are all easily accessible day trips from the city and are just waiting to be discovered."