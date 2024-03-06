Wolfgang Van Halen Responds To David Lee Roth's 'Vile' Comments About Him

In January, David Lee Roth uploaded a video that was essentially a five-and-a-half-minute-long verbal assault on Wolfgang Van Halen that began with insinuations Eddie Van Halen's son benefited from nepotism and ended with accusations that "this f**kin' kid" had his guests kicked out of shows when they both played in Van Halen.

In a new interview, WVH was asked how he felt about the "vile" comments Diamond Dave spewed about him. “I guess I’m honored he even thinks about me as much as he seems to," he said. "I guess you have to take what he says with a grain of salt considering he also said that he wrote [Eddie’s iconic instrumental track] ‘Eruption’ and came up with the Frankenstein [Eddie’s red-white-and-black-striped guitar pattern]… He said he wrote all the solos that [my] dad wrote.”

“I guess that’s all I can say," he continued. "I seem to have been born into this Van Halen drama that has come way before me. And I guess now that my dad isn’t here to be a target, I guess he went to the next best thing.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, WVH sad he'd never participate in a Van Halen tribute. “I don’t wanna play that music without my dad," he simply said.

WVH may never play in a Van Halen tribute; however, Sammy Hagar plans to honor his time in the band during an upcoming career-spanning tour.