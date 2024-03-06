ZAYN Teases 'Raw' New Album That Captures 'My Ambitions, My Fears'
By Sarah Tate
March 6, 2024
It's official — ZAYN has more new music on the way!
The "PILLOWTALK" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 6) to share a video describing his upcoming "raw" album, which will be his first in three years and fourth album altogether. His last single, "Love Like This" came out in July 2023, but he hasn't released a full album since 2021's Nobody is Listening.
"I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," he said in the video, which also included photos and clips of ZAYN in his everyday life. "My ambitions, my fears... and for them to have a connection with that."
He added that allowing fans a deeper look into his life is what makes his new music "so raw." "There's just me writing this. I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it."
The video then moved into a snippet of what is likely a new song, with ZAYN giving fans a hint of what to expect as he sings, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f----- up?"
While we don't know when ZAYN is expected to drop the album or any new singles, he has reportedly been working on the record for a while. Rolling Stone reported last month that the former One Direction member has been writing the album for years before co-producer Dave Cobb joined the project.
"What got me about ZAYN was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans," Cobb said, adding, "ZAYN has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul."