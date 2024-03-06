ZAYN Teases 'Raw' New Album That Captures 'My Ambitions, My Fears'

It's official — ZAYN has more new music on the way!

The "PILLOWTALK" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 6) to share a video describing his upcoming "raw" album, which will be his first in three years and fourth album altogether. His last single, "Love Like This" came out in July 2023, but he hasn't released a full album since 2021's Nobody is Listening.

"I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," he said in the video, which also included photos and clips of ZAYN in his everyday life. "My ambitions, my fears... and for them to have a connection with that."

He added that allowing fans a deeper look into his life is what makes his new music "so raw." "There's just me writing this. I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it."

The video then moved into a snippet of what is likely a new song, with ZAYN giving fans a hint of what to expect as he sings, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f----- up?"