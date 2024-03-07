Bears, Pro Bowler Finalizing Record-Setting Deal, Avoid Free Agency

The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson are reportedly finalizing a four-year, $76 million deal, avoiding free agency and making him the highest-paid player at his position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (March 7).

"Sources: The #Bears and Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson are finalizing a 4-year, $76M new contract that makes him one of the game’s highest paid at his position. Instead of the franchise tag, Chicago locks in their superstar long-term, another key piece on D," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Johnson is coming off a career season in which he was selected as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.