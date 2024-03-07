Bears, Pro Bowler Finalizing Record-Setting Deal, Avoid Free Agency

By Jason Hall

March 7, 2024

NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson are reportedly finalizing a four-year, $76 million deal, avoiding free agency and making him the highest-paid player at his position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday (March 7).

"Sources: The #Bears and Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson are finalizing a 4-year, $76M new contract that makes him one of the game’s highest paid at his position. Instead of the franchise tag, Chicago locks in their superstar long-term, another key piece on D," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Johnson is coming off a career season in which he was selected as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz was the first to report Johnson's new deal with the Bears.

"Jaylon Johnson was a 1st-Team All-Pro last season with the #Bears, and is only 25 years old. [Defensive end] Montez Sweat gets long-term deal and now Johnson gets his," Schultz wrote on his X account.

Johnson recorded 36 tackles, one tackle for loss and four interceptions in 2023. The former University of Utah standout was selected by the Bears at No. 50 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

