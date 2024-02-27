Bears GM Breaks Silence On No. 1 Pick, Justin Fields Trade Speculation

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed speculation regarding a potential trade centered around quarterback Justin Fields with the team currently holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday (February 27).

Poles didn't confirm whether he planned to use the No. 1 pick on another quarterback, but did specify that he wanted "to do right by Justin" if the Bears do "go down that road."

"No one wants to live in grey," Poles told reporters in a video shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter on his X account Tuesday. "I know that's uncomfortable, I wouldn't want to be in that situation either so we'll gather the information, we'll move as quickly as possible, we're not going to be in a rush and see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."